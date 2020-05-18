Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Though the incident occurred in Georgia, a group of Huntington residents Tuesday walked to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery and shine a light on what many are calling injustice.

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was killed in February after an armed father and son attempted to hold him for a citizens arrest because they suspected him being connected to a break in a month earlier. Arbery was unarmed and out for a jog, and had not committed any crime.

The incident went viral this month after video of the shooting was released, with many calling it a modern-day lynching. The father and son, Greg McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were not initially charged with a crime, but following public outcry, the pair were arrested last week and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

The peaceful walk, organized by Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, and Pastor Samuel Moore, was originally scheduled for Friday, Arbery’s birthday, but was pushed back due to rain.

