HUNTINGTON — The city of Huntington on Wednesday announced several events that will highlight the celebration of its 150th birthday over the course of the year.
The 150th Anniversary Planning Committee has been working since 2019 to create a year-long celebration of Huntington’s sesquicentennial. The festivity, themed “Huntington is always home,” will be spotlighted by three main events and underscored by a celebration of the city’s rich history and experiences of current residents.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Wednesday a committee has been working to put together events and other initiatives to mark how far the city has come in those 150 years and its vision for the future.
“2021 is an important year, and we will showcase our resilience after 2020, which was a trying year for so many in our city and beyond its borders,” he said. “These events will help us celebrate our collective past, present and future.”
“The Good Time Show with Michael Valentine” virtual variety show will kick off the events Feb. 27, the day Huntington’s Articles of Incorporation were signed. It will feature a collection of skits, musical acts and more from faces familiar to Huntingtonians.
The “Mountain Stage” outdoor concert will follow on April 16 at 7:30 at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium as part of the Marshall Artists Series. The event will bring back internationally acclaimed talents of the popular NPR program and will be held rain or shine.
The lineup has not yet been announced, but “Mountain Stage” host and artistic director Larry Groce said the team is looking to have performers with local ties to highlight the show.
“It will feature a variety of styles in music, like we always do,” he said. “We think that also represents Huntington, because there are a lot of flavors in West Virginia and Huntington musically and artistically and we will try to represent those.”
Tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 25. General admission tickets are $60. Due to COVID-19, all local, state and federal safety guidelines will be followed.
On Oct. 22, Huntington founder Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday, an event to close a time capsule will culminate a year of anniversary-themed events. Kaylin Staten, of Hourglass Media, said the hope is that everyone in Huntington will be involved in the project once details are released.
“We are working out the details right now, but we do plan on having it on some sort of display at Huntington city hall,” she said. “It will be for 100 to 150 years and then will be opened at that time.”
The Huntington Museum of Art is also expected to host an exhibit from Sept. 18 through Jan. 16, 2022, focusing on the sesquicentennial. An opening reception of the exhibit is expected to be held Oct. 22. The museum will release a biographical dictionary containing more than 700 biographies of artists who made their home in Huntington.
While the city of Huntington funded a public relations firm to take over the planning of the celebration, donors and sponsors are helping foot the cost for the rest. It is primarily sponsored by AT&T and Mountain Health Network, as well as Marshall University, Marshall University Research Corporation, Huntington City Council microgrants and the Cabell-Huntington CBV. Funds from the Foundation for the Tri-State Community are also being used.
Parts of the celebration have been ongoing, such as the sale of Blenko’s special 150th birthday edition piece or Huntington’s story sharing campaign encouraging citizens to submit stories about why Huntington feels like home.
Those stories and more ways to get involved in the celebration can be found at cityofhuntington.com/huntington150.