Fire Chief Greg Fuller, left, Capt. Steve McCormick, second from left, Lt. Scott Acker, second from right, and Capt. Justin Sanders, right, with graduates Adin Sperry, Braeden Johnson, Michael Neace, Timothy Clark, and Chase Wilson, during the Huntington Fire Department’s Recruit Academy Graduation on Friday at the Tri-State Fire Academy in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Five probationary firefighters took the next step in their journeys with the Huntington Fire Department Friday.
The new recruits were celebrated in a Recruit Academy Graduation at the Tri-State Fire Academy on Ohio River Road. During the ceremony, each was presented with their shift and station assignment. The firefighters’ apprenticeships are three years.
The firefighters are Adin Sperry, Braeden Johnson, Michael Neace, Timothy Clark and Chase Wilson.
The group was recognized before their training began in July.
