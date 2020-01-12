HURRICANE, W.Va. — Heartbreak. Worry. Mostly panic. That’s what local poet and author Alexa Lewis said she felt when she began seeing images of the massive Australian bushfires engulfing the continent while scrolling through her newsfeed.
Lewis, of Hurricane, West Virginia, released her first book, “4 Letters,” in late November.
Touched personally by the devastation but stuck thousands of miles away, she said she’s donating and matching all proceeds to support those working to save animals in Australia for the next two weeks.
“I wanted to go over to Australia, and I started checking flights and organizations to go through, but the shortest time I’d be able to go was three weeks and it was $3,000 alone, not counting flights and food,” Lewis said. “There was just no way I could do it, especially with my son here. So I was trying to figure out how I could contribute to it.”
After researching several organizations, Lewis decided her donations would be best served at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, where staff is dedicated to rescuing and treating injured grey-headed flying foxes and sending medical supplies to wildlife rescuers on the frontline of the fires, and the Adelaide and Hills Koala Rescue, working to provide care to injured koalas.
“At this point, it’s so catastrophic,” Lewis said. “The entire region is burning.”
According to The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper in Australia, almost 1.5 million acres of land is on fire and more than a billion animals have been killed.
Although unable to become a part of the solution directly, Lewis said she hopes her contributions will make a difference in the lives of injured animals.
“I’d love to do more, but this is the only way I can think of as of right now,” Lewis said. “Anything I can do to contribute, money wise, I want to do it.”
“4 Letters” is a book of original poems exploring love, loss, coping and healing. It retails for $10 and can be purchased online at Amazon.com.