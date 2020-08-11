HUNTINGTON – A Hurricane, West Virginia, doctor accused of illegally writing prescriptions for patients in Putnam County was found guilty in federal court Monday after a six-day trial.
Dr. Ricky L. Houdersheldt, a doctor of osteopathic medicine based along Teays Valley Road near Hurricane, was found guilty of 17 counts of illegal drug distribution surrounding the distribution of drugs to two individuals. He was found not guilty of six additional counts of illegal drug distribution surrounding an additional person.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Mike Stuart announced Houdersheldt’s initial indictment in September 2019 after a roundtable discussion aimed at ending pill mills and the drug epidemic. He was among 13 people, 11 of them physicians, who had been indicted on charges related to operating pill mill clinics that led to the distribution of more than 1 million pills.
The September 2019 federal indictment charged Houdersheldt with six counts of illegal drug distributions surrounding six prescriptions made to one individual from June to November 2018. However, a superseding indictment returned during January’s grand jury session increased the number of charges to 23, surrounding three individuals.
The prescriptions ranged from Schedule II drugs — including oxycodone and fentanyl — to Schedule IV drugs — such as Alprazolam and Diazepam. They were filled at various Hurricane and Teays Valley locations for about a year from November 2017 to 2018, the indictment alleged.
Houdersheldt, who has been out of jail on a pre-trial bond since he was indicted, was allowed to remain on the same bond to get his affairs in order, with the condition he agreed to return to the Huntington courtroom for his Nov. 23 sentencing at 1:30 p.m.
Monday’s conviction was not the first for the Houdersheldt family in federal court.
Houdersheldt’ s son, Joshua Davis Houdersheldt, previously was sentenced to serve nearly six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in 2009 to conspiracy and attempt to acquire and obtain oxycodone. He claimed to have had substance use disorder surrounding pain pill usage.
According to the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine database, Houdersheldt’s license remained active as of Monday. His license was issued in 1982.