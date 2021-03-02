The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Hurricane First Church of God will host a church-wide yard sale on Saturday, March 6, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until about 2 p.m.

The sale will proceed regardless of weather conditions, because it will be inside the church annex building. It will feature a large variety of items by the membership, as well as friends.

The church is located at 3225 E. Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.

Everyone is welcome to visit. You may find just what you’ve been looking for.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.