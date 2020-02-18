Coach Justice QUESTION: Do you think Gov. Jim Justice should give up coaching the Greenbrier East girls basketball team while he is governor? Visit www.herald-dispatch.com and click on the News tab at the top of the page to find the poll and record your vote. Then visit the newspaper’s Facebook page where you can elaborate on your response. Poll results will appear in this column Wednesday.
Hurricane man admits guilt to child porn charge
HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane man faces a lengthy federal prison sentence after admitting to engaging in a sex with an underage girl and coercing her into sending pornographic images to him.
Christopher Charles Hirst, 26, of Hurricane, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography. He faces five to 20 years in prison at his May 11 sentencing. He will also be requested to register as a sex offender, once released from prison.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Hirst admitted around August 2018 he began asking the girl, 14, to send him sexually explicit photographs via Snapchat, which he saved without her knowledge. He also admitted to taking several sexually explicit images of the girl in person, including at least one depicting them engaged in a sexual act.