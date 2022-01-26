HUNTINGTON — A Putnam County man pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing him of defrauding elderly residents and banks who had hired him as a contractor.
Robert Jones, 52, of Hurricane, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated identity theft in relation to defrauding a local bank and two elderly residents in the Southern District of West Virginia.
He faces four years in federal prison at his April 25 sentencing, but also faces pending state charges in Jackson, Lewis, Lincoln and Putnam counties in additional fraud schemes.
According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Jones admitted that an elderly female from Clendenin, West Virginia, hired him to do mold remediation and other handyman services at a Kanawha County property that belonged to another elderly woman.
Jones admitted that he obtained blank checks belonging to the elderly homeowner and forged the signature of the woman who hired him. He wrote himself checks in this manner multiple times, in amounts payable of $7,000 and $8,500.
Jones then deposited these falsified checks at the Hurricane branch of a local bank, where he had a checking account. Jones admitted that neither woman was aware that he used their personal identifiers in his efforts to obtain money from the bank.
As part of his plea agreement, Jones agreed that he owes the bank $25,000 in restitution as a result of his offense and relevant conduct.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said he appreciated the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division, which helped secure the conviction.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said contractors who defraud consumers must be held accountable.
“The state’s consumer protection laws require contractors to do professional work, and our office will vigorously pursue con artists who try to operate outside of the law,” he said.
Morrisey has also filed a lawsuit against Jones, who had been doing business as A Personal Services and HR Electrical, which accused him of violating state consumer protection laws with home improvement projects.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
