HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane, West Virginia, man was arrested last week after he was accused of leading Cabell County police on a chase through Huntington before he was found hiding under a truck.
James Michael Hill Jr., 25, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. April 4. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with defective equipment, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, left of center, no operators, reckless driving and improper registration. Bond was not set.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies witnessed a Pontiac sedan on U.S. 60 turn onto Roby Road in Huntington. The deputies attempted to stop the sedan when they witnessed the vehicle’s exhaust pipe dragging the ground, the complaint said.
The driver sped up and did not stop, despite deputies activating their vehicles’ lights and sirens. The sedan began swerving down the curvy road and deputies asked dispatchers for assistance.
After driving about three to five minutes down side streets, Hill returned to Roby Road, where he continued to swerve and go around police blockages before police temperately lost sight of his vehicle, the complaint said.
It was spotted on Arlington Boulevard shortly after, where the pursuit resumed before the vehicle spun out and stopped the front of a yard. Deputies said they saw Hill jump out of the vehicle and run.
According to the complaint, Hill was taken into custody on Monelle Avenue, where deputies said he was found attempting to hide underneath a truck off the side of the road.
Upon his arrest the deputies found Hill did not have an operator’s license and the Texas registration attached to the vehicle in the chase belonged to a red Chevy truck, not the sedan he had been driving.
Hill was housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.