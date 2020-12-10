CULLODEN, W.Va. — A Hurricane, West Virginia, man was jailed overnight Wednesday and charged with two counts of murder in connection to two drive-by shooting deaths in Culloden and Hurricane.
Justin Howard Groff, 30, of Hurricane, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Putnam and Cabell counties. He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The first shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday at Maury Village Apartments, near Mount Vernon Road in Hurricane. The victim, John Glaspell, was shot multiple times and died shortly after at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
A criminal complaint further detailing the crime was not available Thursday morning.
In the Culloden shooting, a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said the West Virginia State Police were called to a shots fired call at 224 Third St. in Culloden about 7:52 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a blue Lincoln MKZ sedan with Ohio plates sitting outside the home.
The vehicle had gunshot holes in the driver's side. A white female, Toni Lynn Cremeans, who resided at the home, was found dead of gunshot wounds to the head.
At least five spent 9mm pistol ammunition cases were found in the grass near the vehicle. A cell phone was also found in her vehicle, the complaint said.
During the search of the phone, authorities found a Facebook Messenger chat conversation between the woman and Groff in which the two planned to meet at a nearby business prior to the shooting. Video surveillance showed a Chrysler Town and Country minivan at the business along U.S. 60 in Culloden, which a family member identified as being the same vehicle as Groff’s, but further conversation between the two showed the victim asked Groff to meet her at her home.
The complaint said Ring Doorbell surveillance from a home across the street showed shortly after the victim arrived at her home, the van parked behind the victim shortly before the shooting was reported.
At about 10:37 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. 60 near Joe’s Branch Road, officers spotted the vehicle headed westbound. A traffic stop was initiated and Goff was taken into custody, along with a family member, who told police Groff had left their home prior to Tuesday’s shooting occurring to visit another family member, the complaint said.
That family member said Groff had come to visit her around 9 p.m. Tuesday, but left shortly after. She said he struggled with drugs and he oftentimes would practice shooting in her back yard, primarily at a tree stump, but she did not know where his pistol was.
During a search of Groff’s home, officers located a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol in his bedroom. Forensic testing of the gun showed it matched the weapon used in the Culloden homicide, according to the complaint.
A motive for the shooting was not mentioned in the criminal complaint.