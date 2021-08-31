HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane, West Virginia, man has been indicted on a murder charge for one of two drive-by shooting deaths of which he is accused.
Justin Howard Groff, 31, was charged with one count of murder in Cabell County. He faces a second murder charge in Putnam County.
The first shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2020, at Maury Village Apartments near Mount Vernon Road in Hurricane. The victim, John Glaspell, was shot multiple times and died at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
In the Culloden shooting, a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said West Virginia State Police responded to a shots-fired call at 224 3rd St. in Culloden about 7:52 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020. They found a blue Lincoln MKZ sedan with Ohio license plates sitting outside the home when they arrived.
The vehicle had gunshot holes in the driver’s side, officers said. A woman, Toni Lynn Cremeans, who lived at the home, was found dead of gunshot wounds to the head.
During a search of her phone, authorities found a Facebook Messenger chat conversation between the woman and Groff in which the two planned to meet at a nearby business prior to the shooting. Video surveillance showed a Chrysler Town and Country minivan at the business along U.S. 60 in Culloden, which a family member identified as being the same vehicle as Groff’s, but further conversation between the two showed the victim asked Groff to meet her at her home.
The van parked behind the victim shortly before the shooting was reported.
At 10:37 a.m. Dec. 12, 2020, along U.S. 60 near Joe’s Branch Road, officers spotted the vehicle and stopped it. Groff was taken into custody, along with a family member, who told police Groff had left their home prior to Tuesday’s shooting to visit another family member, the complaint said.
That family member said Groff had come to visit her around 9 p.m. that Tuesday, but left shortly after.
She said he struggled with drugs and he oftentimes would practice shooting in her backyard, primarily at a tree stump, but she did not know where his pistol was.
During a search of Groff’s home, officers located a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol in his bedroom. Forensic testing of the gun showed it matched the weapon used in the Culloden homicide, according to the complaint.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
