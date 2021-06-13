CHARLESTON — A Hurricane man recently pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents, Derrick Lee Racer, 38, admitted that in the early morning hours of March 2, 2020, he was riding a bicycle through St. Albans and had a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver on his person.
An officer with the St. Albans Police Department stopped Racer because he was not wearing a helmet, in violation of city ordinances.
Racer admitted that he had the firearm and that he knew he should not be carrying it due to a 2005 felony conviction for attempted distribution of marijuana in Putnam County Circuit Court.
At the time of the stop, Racer’s rights to possess a firearm had not been restored.
Racer faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 8.
Johnston commended the investigative work of the St. Albans Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the plea hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin F. Scott is handling the prosecution.