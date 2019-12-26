HURRICANE, W.Va. — Elise Simokat, a sixth-grader at Hurricane Middle School, spent Dec. 19 traveling across Kanawha and Putnam counties, delivering students a special holiday gift.
Simokat delivered two full holiday meals to students who are part of the Backpack Buddy program. Backpack Buddy is a program that provides nonperishable food and meals for students who may otherwise not have a full meal during the weekend. Simokat’s goal was to make sure no student went hungry and would have warm food options during the holiday break.
Simokat visited every Putnam County school and a few schools in Kanawha, totaling around 24 schools. She was able to provide and deliver approximately 2,100 meals to students. She was able to raise money for meals using social media, like Facebook, and received a donation of 1,000 Hormel Compleats meals from Hormel Foods Corp.
This is her second year delivering holiday meals to students.