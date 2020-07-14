HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane teenager has been indicted by a federal grand jury after he allegedly threatened Milton police officers last month for citing him with marijuana-related misdemeanor offenses during a traffic stop.
Silas Thornton King, 18, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was charged with interstate communications continuing a threat to injure the person of another, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. He now faces up to five years in federal prison.
He had initially been charged in state court with making terroristic threats.
“The FBI takes all threats seriously,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Christman. “We work very closely with our state and local partners when these types of threats come in. We want everyone to know posting anything of a threatening nature on social media will be taken seriously and it will be investigated.”
Stuart said he would not stand for violence against law enforcement.
“This ‘attack our cops’ mentality must end. It must end now,” he said. “Our law enforcement officers deserve our respect and admiration, not our condemnation.”
King had originally been jailed by the Hurricane Police Department on June 30, a day after Hurricane High School’s graduation ceremony he had been slated to attend, after Milton police were alerted to a Snapchat, a picture and video-centered social media smartphone app, in which he allegedly threatened Milton police who had given him marijuana-related citations the day before.
The video allegedly shows him swearing to God and stating he would shoot officers through the neck if he saw any of them.
Shortly after the video was posted, it was removed from his account. Snapchat videos and pictures typically disappear from the app within 24 hours.
The citations had been issued at 11:42 p.m. June 28 after a Milton police officer allegedly witnessed a vehicle swerving, traveling left of center and crossing the fog line several times while on duty on Interstate 64 around the 27.5 mile marker.
A traffic stop was conducted, and once stopped the officer found three individuals inside the vehicle.
The officer said while talking with the subjects, he smelled a strong smell of marijuana and alcohol. King, the front seat passenger, allegedly said there was marijuana in the vehicle and removed it from the front passenger door.
The container held some marijuana wax, commonly known as a dab.
The occupants were removed from the vehicle, and during further searching officers allegedly found a backpack, of which King later claimed ownership, that contained several pipes and equipment used for smoking marijuana.
He was issued citations for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanor offenses, but not arrested.
A detention hearing was held in federal court for King on Tuesday, and after testimony from witnesses, he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond on home detention.