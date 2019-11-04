HURRICANE — A Hurricane teenager died Sunday night after crashing his vehicle along Interstate 64 in Putnam County.
According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, at 9:21 Sunday, the sheriff deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash on I-64 west, near the 36 mile marker, between the Teays Valley and Hurricane exits.
As part of their investigation, police determined Kegan John Beasley, 19, of Hurricane, lost control of his vehicle while speeding before leaving the right edge of the roadway and striking an embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll several times before striking one other vehicle.
Beasley died at the scene as a result of the crash and the occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Hurricane and West Virginia State Police departments.