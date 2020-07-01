HURRICANE, W.Va. — A day after Hurricane High School held its graduation, one of its seniors found himself jailed after allegedly making terroristic threats while complaining about citations he received for marijuana possession.
Silas Thorton King, 18, of Hurricane, was jailed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Milton Police Department charged him with terroristic threats. His bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.
According to a criminal complaint filed by the Milton Police Department, a Milton police officer responded to a “meet a compliant call” around 11:30 a.m. Monday at headquarters. The complainants were parents of a Hurricane High School senior who wanted to show police a video their child had recorded off Snapchat, a social medial platform.
The video allegedly shows King angrily complaining about citations Milton police issued to him Sunday for marijuana-related offenses. The video allegedly shows him swearing to God and stating he would shoot individuals through the neck if he saw any of them. Who those individuals were was not made clear in the complaint.
Shortly after the video was posted it was removed from the user’s account. The account lists King as the owner and police believe he is the individual depicted in the video.
The citations had been issued about 11:42 p.m. Sunday after a Milton police officer allegedly witnessed swerving, traveling left of center and crossing the fog line several times while on duty on Interstate 64 around the 27.5 mile marker
A traffic stop was conducted and once stopped, the officer found three individuals inside the vehicle. The officer said while talking with the subjects, he smelled a strong smell of marijuana and alcohol. King, the front seat passenger, allegedly said there was marijuana in the vehicle and removed it from the front passenger door. The container held some marijuana wax, commonly known as a dab.
The occupants were removed from the vehicle and during further search, officers allegedly found a backpack, of which King later claimed ownership, that contained several pipes and equipment used for smoking marijuana.
He was issued citations for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, but not arrested.
He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail.