CHARLESTON — A Hurricane, West Virginia, woman accused of breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6 and roaming its halls for about 30 minutes was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in a Charleston courtroom on charges stemming from her actions.
The FBI accused Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 23, a senior studying mathematics at the University of Kentucky, of joining a mob of President Donald Trump supporters Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., as they made their way past barricades and forced entry into the U.S. Capitol Building.
The incident occurred during the process of certifying election results and forced it to be stopped as members of Congress fled the chambers.
Courtright was arraigned on an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon in a Charleston courtroom in the Southern District of West Virginia federal court by U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane L. Tinsley.
She is charged in the District of Columbia with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property under $1,000.
Tinsley said she faces “years in prison” if convicted, but the U.S. attorney did not request she be detained. She was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Courtright said she lives with her parents and the judge requested firearms at the home be removed.
Tinsley restricted her travel to southern West Virginia and Washington, D.C., and she must turn over her passport. If she needs to travel to Lexington, Kentucky, for school matters, she was asked to contact her probation officer. She was also restricted from contacting witnesses in her case.
She appeared at her arraignment in handcuffs and did not enter a plea to the charges. She also waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Future hearings in her case will take place in the Washington, D.C., courtroom.
The FBI said Courtright’s involvement was well documented on her social media accounts and a witness turned over private messages they had with her in which she said, “I don’t know what treason is,” and that she just thought it was cool when she entered the building.
Her arraignment follows that of former state Del. Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, who also entered the Capitol and published his encounter on the internet. The newly elected delegate resigned after his Jan. 8 arrest.
An affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant was filed Saturday by Mariam Hanna, a special agent with the FBI, against Courtright in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Hanna said screenshots from Courtright’s now-deleted social media accounts showed her wearing a unique black and yellow beanie and black puffer jacket while on Capitol grounds.
Hanna said photos were viewed from Courtright’s Twitter account, which appear to show video she filmed inside the Capitol, chanting “USA” and later approaching a line of law enforcement officers while chanting “Whose house? Our house.”
While she tweeted the group was peaceful and no one was fighting, a photo appearing to show Courtright in her unique beanie in a crowd that had clashed with police inside the Capitol was published by The Washington Post, Hanna said.
Surveillance footage from the incident also appeared to show her walking on the second floor of the Capitol near the Senate Chamber while carrying a “Members Only” sign before it was taken away several minutes later.
The pictures and videos of Courtright matched her photo on her driver’s license, Hanna said.
The FBI contacted her father last week, who confirmed she had been to Washington, D.C., that day to be part of the party and had stayed with friends. While he told the FBI that Courtright would cooperate with the investigation, he later told them she would not unless told she would not get charged for her actions, Hanna wrote.