HUNTINGTON — A Hurricane, West Virginia, woman convicted of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been released from prison.
Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 25, was set to be released Tuesday from a federal detention center in Philadelphia after serving a 30-day sentence handed down in December 2021 by U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper after she pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds Jan. 6, 2021.
That day, hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump made their way past barricades before forcing entry into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress to temporarily stop its progress in certifying election results. Courtright was one of those in the crowd, but told investigators she had followed people carrying a flag from a nearby rally as she searched for a place to charge her phone.
However, the prosecution said Courtright stepped over broken glass, witnessed people trying to break down doors and was near a line of officers trying to control the crowd. The attorneys said at one point Courtright is seen on video concealing her face, which could have been to protect herself from teargas in the building at the time.
Courtright went all the way to the Senate floor, where she briefly stepped inside to look around. Footage found from the floor shows Courtright was there about the time others were standing where the high-ranking officials had just been. After that, she carried around a “Members Only” sign before putting it down.
Courtright was booked at the detection center at the beginning of the month and was expected to be released Tuesday, federal inmate searches showed. Upon her release, Courtright will be required to serve one year of supervised release and perform 60 hours of community service. She is also required to pay $500 in restitution, among other fees.
Courtright was a senior at the University of Kentucky at the time of her initial arrest in 2021, but was suspended following her arrest and had to go before a review board in December to determine if she would be allowed to complete her degree. In January, a University of Kentucky official said Courtright was not a student at the time.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
