HURRICANE — What may have seemed like a headache to others, one Hurricane woman turned into a haven for herself and butterflies.
Kim Harbour, of Hurricane, West Virginia, turned an ugly sinkhole in her front yard into a bird and butterfly garden certified by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) and its Garden for Wildlife program.
“During the pandemic, I’ve been fortunate to work from home. So, I spent what would have been my commute time gardening,” Harbour said.
During the past two years, a 30-year-old stormwater sewer in Harbour’s subdivision damaged her yard, leaving her with a 10-by-15 feet hole, 4 feet deep. The city would not help, she said, and with each rainfall, she saw more of her yard disappear. So, in April, she started working with the stormwater’s power to retrench its own outflow from the hole to the wetlands.
Harbour did all the work herself. She secured drainage pipe. She covered it with concrete, carpet and flexible pond liner. Then, she landscaped the new pond with limestone riprap, a wood bridge, grasses, cypress, lilies, echinacea, sedums and hummingbird salvia.
“My friends say this is making lemonade out of lemons,” the mom of two said. “Creating a water garden makes my yard more inviting to wildlife — and to my family. The waterfall has a place where I can sit and cool my heels while watching the wild birds dart around the feeders and flowers. It brings serenity to me in these troubled times.”
The NWF celebrates efforts to create gardens that improve habitat for birds, butterflies, frogs and other wildlife by providing essential elements needed by all wildlife: natural food sources, clean water, cover and places to raise young. Harbour’s Certified Wildlife Habitat garden is part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to create a million gardens that provide habitat for declining pollinator populations.
Harbour said she has received many compliments from her neighbors and friends.
“The project let me learn about the native plants and foods to attract different bird species,” she said. “I’m working to have year-round color and interest, while planting perennials that appeal to hummingbirds and butterflies. I have several styles of bird feeders with a variety of food types, too.”
Since planting the garden, Harbour has seen bird species like indigo buntings, bluebirds and scarlet tanagers that she previously had not noticed in her yard.
“Anyone who likes to garden should try it, too,” she said. “The NWF program takes a commitment to seeking out native plants, avoiding pesticides and providing food for wildlife. I’m proud to be Number 241,899, joining all those other wildlife gardens around the country. It’s much better than that ugly sinkhole.”
The National Wildlife Federation is America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization. Learn how to create a sustainable wildlife garden at www.nwf.org/garden.