Brandi Jones, third from left, is joined by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington’s Whitney Stephens and Director of Development Megan Evans as she receives the keys to her new 2022 Toyota RAV4 from Advantage Toyota President David Ball, second from right, and ChiliFest founder Ron Smith on Friday at Advantage Toyota in Barboursville. Jones won the vehicle from last Saturday’s ChiliFest raffle.
HUNTINGTON — Almost a week after Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington’s ChiliFest returned for its 38th year, one lucky raffle participate brought home a brand new vehicle.
The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 but returned Oct. 15 and coincided with the House’s 35th anniversary.
The streets were packed along the 800 and 900 blocks of 3rd Avenue and in Pullman Square in downtown Huntington with chili tasting, drinks, food, games, vendors and raffles.
Brandi Jones, of Hurricane, West Virginia, couldn’t make it to the festival with a sick child, but she has supported the charity over the past eight years.
Ronald McDonald of House Charities provides specialized care for children and adolescents who need access to medical care.
The Huntington house — the largest in West Virginia — provides guests with a bed, kitchen with daily hot lunches, a laundry facility, a library, a computer room and a playroom for children.
With a purchase of 21 raffle tickets, Jones won a 2022 Toyota RAV4.
“I guess 21 is the lucky number,” Jones laughed about a decision she made simply to support the charity.
Jones picked up her new Toyota at noon Friday at Advantage Toyota in Barboursville, where owner David Ball donated the vehicle for the raffle.
“We are so thankful for David Ball’s support of the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington and his generous donation of this beautiful 2022 Toyota RAV4. We are thrilled that we were able to raise $41,060, helping us with our mission to serve many families of sick kids receiving their care locally,” said Megan Evans, RMHC director of guest services.
Jones started visiting the Huntington location when her daughter was 4 to donate toys and clothes and to offer help to the families. Her daughter is now almost 13.
“I’ve always been the person who thinks if you can help others, you always do it,” Jones said. “I’ve tried to instill that into my kids, so I wanted my daughter to see that.”
Jones said that her family is fortunate to not need a new vehicle, so she will give the car to her 21-year-old niece, who is in need of a vehicle.
