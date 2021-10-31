MILTON — Contractors will close the slow lane on the eastbound Interstate 64 Lee Creek Bridge near Milton beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, to replace expansion joints on the span, according to a news release.
Contractors will also work double shifts on the bridge to speed up construction and minimize the impact on the traveling public.
Contractors had originally planned to start work on both the Interstate 64 bridges over Lee Creek and the nearby Interstate 64 bridges over Kilgore Creek on Monday, Oct. 25. But with heavy rains forecast and the need to pour concrete, West Virginia Division of Highways and the contractor decided to postpone the project to wait for better weather.
WVDOH District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E., said crews will first close the slow lane on the Lee Creek bridge and fix the expansion joints on that side of the structure, then close the fast lane and fix the expansion joints on that side.
“We’ll be down to one lane for about two weeks,” he said.
To minimize the disruption of traffic, contractors will complete work on the eastbound bridge over Lee Creek before moving on to the westbound bridge and the bridges over Kilgore Creek.
Drivers are advised to use caution in construction areas.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.