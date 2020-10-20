Essential reporting in volatile times.

Construction began Monday on Interstate 64 near Exit 1 (Ceredo-Kenova) after highway and bridge crews changed the traffic flow in order to remove and reconstruct the bridges over Broad Hollow Road.

KENOVA – Eastbound lanes on Interstate 64 near the Kenova exit will be temporarily closed tonight beginning at 9 p.m. for an emergency bridge repair.

According to Kenova Police Department, due to an issue with the remaining bridge over Broad Hollow, the emergency repair will be required immediately. This is in the area of existing traffic flow changes on I-64 near the Kenova exit. 

The eastbound lane will be shut down until the repairs are completed. The preliminary estimate for the repair stands at several hours.

All eastbound interstate traffic will be routed through The City of Kenova, on 14th Street to U.S. 60, then east on U.S. 60, through Ceredo, all the way to Exit 6 on-ramp in Huntington.

Traffic control signals in the city will be set to flash, giving eastbound traffic the priority.

"Motorists should exercise extreme caution during this time. Local traffic is expected to be light but the volume of interstate vehicles will cause concerns for us all," KPD said. "Tomorrow morning's commute should be normal, but we will post updates if the time frame should change."

