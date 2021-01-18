WASHINGTON, D.C. — A criminal complaint has been filed against a Hurricane, West Virginia, woman accused by the FBI, which said she participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.
Gracyn Dawn Courtright, a senior at the University of Kentucky, is now accused in federal court of joining the mob before telling an FBI witness she did not know what treason is and just thought it was cool when she was questioned about her involvement in the incident, which the FBI said was well-documented on her social media accounts.
On Jan. 6, hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump made their way past barricades before forcing entry into the U.S. Capitol Building, forcing Congress to temporality stop its progress in certifying election results. It took several hours for law enforcement to clear the mob from the facility, and at least five deaths have been attributed to the event.
Courtright is at least the second area resident charged in federal court, following former state Del. Derrick Evans, R-Wayne, who also was accused of entering the Capitol and resigned after his Jan. 8 arrest on federal charges.
An affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant was filed Saturday by Mariam Hanna, a special agent with the FBI, against Courtright in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
It charges her with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property under $1,000.
Hanna said FBI reviewed screenshots from an Instagram belonging to Courtright — which has since been deleted — that appear to show Courtright inside and outside of the Capitol building Jan. 6. The pictures are tagged as being taken in Washington, D.C., and Courtright is seen wearing a black and yellow beanie and a black puffer jacket with a black and pink shirt.
The picture of Courtright sent to the FBI matched her photo on the driver’s license, Hanna wrote.
A witness contacted the FBI to share their private Instagram messages with Courtright in which they asked if she was at the Capitol. Courtright said she was and she had walked into “the chamber like the senate where desks are (sic).”
The witness told Courtright she was embarrassing and a moron before asking how she felt about people who died during the breach.
The person accused Courtright of treason, to which she replied she did not know what treason is and just thought it was cool.
Before deactivating the Instagram account, Courtright wrote “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end more known XOXO” with a picture of her in a bathroom at a West Virginia restaurant while not wearing a mask.
Hanna said photos were also viewed from her Twitter account, which appear to show video she filmed inside the Capitol, chanting "USA" and later approaching a line of law enforcement officers while chanting “Whose house? Our house.”
Screenshots taken from Twitter appear to show the defendant saying the group was being peaceful and no one was fighting, while decrying CNN and Fox News.
A photo appearing to show Courtright in a crowd that had clashed with police inside the Capitol was published by The Washington Post, Hanna said. She was identified by her hat with a yellow band.
While later reviewing surveillance footage from the incident, Courtright was seen by FBI agents on camera entering the Capitol building via a door. She was seen on the second floor walking up the steps near the Senate Chamber carrying a “Members Only” sign. She carried the sign for several minutes before a law enforcement officer took it away from her.
She left the building about 30 minutes after entering.
On Jan. 12 the FBI contacted Courtright’s father, who said she was staying with him at his West Virginia home and acknowledged her involvement in the riots, the affidavit said. He told the FBI she would be cooperating.
The FBI went to his home Jan. 14, but her father said he did not feel comfortable allowing her to give a statement unless she was notified she would not get in trouble for her actions.
Courtright was named to the University of Kentucky dean’s list for fall 2020 in mathematical economics.
She is expected to be arraigned on the charges later this month, but a date has not yet been set.