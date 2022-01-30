The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — For more than 20 years, disc golfers have gathered in Huntington to play the sport they love for a good cause.

The tradition continued Saturday with the 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl, a disc golf tournament organized for charity. The annual pro-am tournament, which was open to the public, was played in Rotary Park and featured disc golfers of all ages and skill levels.

Money raised at the event will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank, which serves 248 agencies located across 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio. Its 4,538-square-mile service area includes Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County in Ohio.

