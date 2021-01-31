The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Rotary Park in Huntington was bustling with activity Saturday as disc golf players participated in a fundraiser for a local food bank.

Nearly 150 participants were registered for the Ice Bowl disc golf tournament, one of the largest annual fundraisers benefiting Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. Players took turns throwing a disc from the tee area to the target, with the terrain around the park providing obstacles for the golfers. Scheduled tee times and keeping participants in small groups helped keep everyone safe amid pandemic concerns.

Twenty-five percent of each entry fee will go to the food bank, while other money raised will be used for improvements at disc golf courses at the park.

Saturday was the 24th year for the tournament.

