HUNTINGTON — It was another record-breaking year for the annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament at Rotary Park in Huntington on Saturday.
“This is our 23rd year and we had 116 disc golfers take part, which beats our previous record set last year by one,” said tournament director Andy Harshbarger.
Harshbarger, owner of Van Man Disc Golf Shop in Huntington, said participants travel from all over the country for the tournament because it’s early in the year and they want to get points in. Professionals need 600 points to be invited to participate in the Professional Disc Golf Association world championship.
Harshbarger said the thing most participants said they liked about the annual Ice Bowl tournament is that it’s for a good cause.
“Whenever you can have a great event like this one and help those in need, it gives everyone involved a great feeling,” he said.
Harshbarger says a portion of the tournament fees will be sent to Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, which serves 117,000 individuals in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
“We are looking at around $1,000 in donations to the food bank this year,” he said.
Harshbarger added that the sport has risen in popularity with folks of all ages.
“It’s a really fun sport, and I urge everyone to give it a try,” he said.
Don Wilson, an 85-year-old disc golfer from Huntington, said he started playing about 15 months ago.
“I like it real well,” he said. “I like walking up and down the hills and throwing that disc.”
The Rotary Park course is about 2 1/2 miles long, mainly on a hill.
After the first round, Wilson said he was doing as well as he expected.
“I’m not blazing the course up, but I’m doing all right, I guess,” he said. “What I like about this tournament is that some of the proceeds go to the food bank. There are a lot of people out there that need help. This event is a small way of helping them, and I think that’s a great thing and I am glad to be a part of it.”
Harshbarger added that anyone who is new to disc golf can come to Van Man Disc to learn about getting started. The shop carries everything a person could need, including new and used discs. The shop is located at 102 Linden Circle in Huntington.