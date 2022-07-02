HUNTINGTON — As children and adults enjoyed homemade ice cream Saturday, they learned about their Appalachian ancestors, animals and even the woman who created the first American flag.
Saturday’s annual Summer Ice Cream Festival at the Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington also offered performances by the Stony Point String Band, cannon firing and Lincoln County Cloggers, cast-iron cooking, hand-blown glass demonstrations and candle dipping.
“I just love being able to see families come together and celebrate America, our heritage and our freedom — all of the things we take for granted,” Laura Perry, manager at Heritage Farm, said.
The festival also celebrated the 26th year of the farm being open to the public.
Perry helps make the homemade vanilla ice cream, a tradition that has occurred for half a decade. She said the process takes a full day to make a minimum of 22 gallons of ice cream for the one-day event.
This year, the ice cream was made on electric turners, but Perry said staff usually makes the product on a hit-and-miss engine.
“It’s a popular treat. The ice cream has a really sweet flavor. It’s a soft-serve, so it is light and airy,” Perry said.
To celebrate the country’s birthday, the festival included a full-day re-enactment by Betsy Ross. Ross was an American upholsterer who was credited in 1870 for making the first U.S. flag, known as the Betsy Ross flag.
In another nod to the country’s early days, Heritage Farm sells reprints of the Declaration of Independence in its Artisan Building.
Annual events like Saturday’s Ice Cream Festival are often when families like the Kamb family from Ashland decide to sign up for an annual family membership.
Not only did Kelli and Will Kamb visit the Ice Cream Festival, but they also purchased a family membership because their two daughters loved the Christmas Village in December and Spring Festival in May so much.
“Honestly, it’s because of the staff, too. People here are so nice. They take their time to demonstrate, and they interact with the kids,” Kelli Ward Kamb said. “I think it’s important for my kids to come to a place like this and listen to the Appalachian music and (see) the crafts where they still make handmade items that you can witness.”
She said the farm has already taught their 1- and 2-year-old girls a lot about their heritage, nature and animals. The family plans to visit at least once a month.
The Village, Adventure Park and Wild Heritage centers were open for the festival, as was the newest Mountain Bike Park.
To learn more about Heritage Farm, visit https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.