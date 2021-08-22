HUNTINGTON — One local organization hopes to raise enough money through an ice cream social this week to send two students to a week-long summer camp in 2022.
The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. The Huntington Cabell Republican Women group is hoping to raise enough money to send a pair of Cabell County students to Camp Lincoln next summer.
Admission is $5 and includes a pizza dinner, drink, cake and ice cream and a chance to participate in a silent auction, cake auction and 50/50 raffle. Other entertainment items include a “play firing range,” hacker throwing contest and photo booth.
Camp Lincoln, located in Webster County, hosts between 35 and 60 campers each year who spend the week learning about the inner workings of politics and government. In addition to typical camp activities like singalongs and talent shows, Camp Lincoln attendees debate, run campaigns, stage court hearings and meet with high-ranking state Republicans.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.