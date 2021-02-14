HUNTINGTON — A new winter storm is expected to bring a mix of precipitation late Sunday night through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Significant snow and/or ice accumulations are expected for southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and western/central West Virginia with hazardous travel Monday through Tuesday. Ice and snow falling on top of the residual ice left on trees from the previous storm will cause significant power outages in the Tri-State region.
On Monday, snow, freezing rain and sleet were expected before 3 p.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high should be near 31 with a chance of precipitation at 90%. New ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible and new snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.
For Monday night, more snow is expected before 10 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Low around 21. The new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.
On Tuesday, there’s another chance of snow and freezing rain before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and noon. It should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are all expected to bring varying amounts of rain and snow.