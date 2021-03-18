HUNTINGTON — It’s been more than a month since the Tri-State was slammed with back-to-back ice storms, but cleanup of the storms’ aftermath continues.
Workers were seen clearing the hillside along 5th Street Hill on Wednesday, removing tree limbs and other debris left behind following the storms that happened Feb. 11 and 15.
Huntington residents have been able to dispose of storm debris this month thanks to the help of the city’s Public Works crews, who have been picking up storm debris based on households’ garbage routes. Public Works crews also plan to sweep through the city a second time in April to remove any additional storm debris that was placed at the curb after their first sweep.
Tree limbs will be chipped up and the storm debris will be turned into mulch, which will give the city an opportunity to provide free mulch to residents later this spring.