NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An iconic musical duo from Ashland will join the ranks of music royalty as 2021 inductees in the Country Music Hall of Fame, nearly four decades after starting their career.
The Judds, mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna, will join the likes of Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake in the 2021 inductee class, the Country Musical Hall of Fame announced Monday.
As one of the most successful duos in country music history the pair scored 20 Top 10 hits, including 14 No. 1s, between 1984 and 1991, including “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘bout the Good Old Days),” among others.
Originally from Kentucky, Naomi was working as a nurse in the Nashville area when she and Wynonna started singing together professionally. Their unique harmonies, together with elements of acoustic music, bluegrass and blues, made them stand out in the genre at the time.
"When we moved to Nashville in the late '70s, still struggling to make ends meet and dressing Wy and Ashley in thrift store dresses, I could've never imagined the success we achieved as The Judds,” Naomi Judd said in a news release. “I am beyond thrilled and humbled for this incredible recognition. There's no greater pinnacle in Country Music than the Country Music Hall of Fame.”
Wynonna Judd said the news took her back to 1983 when the group first started.
“We would get in the car and visit multiple radio stations a day. It kind of feels like I’ve hit the lottery. It is so surreal,” she said in the release. “John Lennon always said that he just wanted to be remembered, and now we’re truly part of history, or I should say HERstory. What an honor.”
In 1990, Naomi Judd announced her retirement from performing due to chronic hepatitis. Wynonna has continued her solo career and they have occasionally reunited for special performances.
In 2018, the women became the subject of the Country Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit, “The Judds: Dream Catchers,” which followed the duo from their beginnings in eastern Kentucky to the peak of their careers.
Between 1984 and 1991, The Judds released six studio albums and an EP, their stripped-back style helping revive the popularity of acoustic sounds in Country Music and opening up the genre for more traditional approaches.
Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, showed the commercial potential of country music when he released “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music" in 1962, a genre-defying personal project to the Georgia-born singer and piano player. The R&B legend died in 2004.
Bayers and Drake tied this year for the category of recording musician between.
Bayers, a drummer in Nashville for decades who worked on 300 platinum records, is a member of the Grand Ole Opry band. He regularly played on records for The Judds, Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney. Bayers is the first drummer to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Drake, a pedal steel guitar player and a member of Nashville's A-team of skilled session musicians, played on hits like “Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. Drake, who died in 1988, is the first pedal steel guitar player to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
A ceremony for the 2021 induction class will take place in 2022, but a date has not yet been set due to COVID-19. The Hall of Fame plans to induct its 2020 class in November after postponing last year’s ceremony.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.