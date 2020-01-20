HUNTINGTON — Charges have been multiplied for a Hurricane, West Virginia, doctor accused of illegally writing prescriptions for patients in Putnam County.
Dr. Ricky L. Houdersheldt is a doctor of osteopathic medicine based along Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Mike Stuart announced Houdersheldt’s initial indictment in September after a roundtable discussion aimed at ending pill mills and the drug epidemic. He was among 13 people, 11 of them physicians, who had been indicted on charges related to operating pill mill clinics that led to the distribution of more than 1 million pills.
The September federal indictment charges Houdersheldt with six counts of illegal drug distributions surrounding six prescriptions made to one individual from June to November 2018. However, a superseding indictment returned during January’s grand jury session increased the number of charges to 23, surrounding three individuals.
The prescriptions ranged from Schedule II drugs — including oxycodone and fentanyl — to Schedule IV drugs — such as Alprazolam and Diazepam. They were filled at various Hurricane and Teays Valley location for about a year from November 2017 to 2018.
The defendant was arraigned on the new indictment Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. A March 17 trial date was set, and the defendant was released on a $10,000 bond.
Houdersheldt’ s son, Joshua Davis Houdersheldt, previously was sentenced to serve nearly six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty in 2009 to conspiracy and attempt to acquire and obtain oxycodone.
Joshua Houdersheldt had used his father’s prescription pad to forge a prescription 90 Roxicodone tablets twice, according to previous Herald-Dispatch reports. He claimed to have had substance use disorder surrounding pain pill usage.
According to the West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine database, Houdersheldt’s license remains active as of Wednesday. His license was issued in 1982.