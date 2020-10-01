HUNTINGTON — The Drug Enforcement Administration said Thursday it has shut down a major illegal steroid drug organization operating out of a home in Huntington following a raid earlier this week.
According to a release from the DEA, investigators on Tuesday discovered a fully operational clandestine laboratory used to manufacture illegal steroids for distribution throughout the United States
Kevin McWilliams, a public information officer for the DEA, confirmed the items were seized from a home in the 2000 block of McCoy Road in Huntington.
Investigators seized bulk quantities of raw chemicals and thousands of vials of products believed to be steroids. The items are being sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis and identification.
Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of DEA’s Louisville Division, said occupants of the home were operating a clandestine drug lab.
“What we uncovered in Huntington is a very sophisticated drug manufacturing and distribution operation, involving large quantities of dangerous substances and no regard for public safety," he said.
Mike Stuart, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, said while the state welcomes many jobs, illegal drug manufacturing is not one of them.
“Too many young people are ruining their lives and damaging their bodies from steroid abuse. This is a very serious matter," he said. "I commend the excellent work of the DEA and all our law enforcement partners that assisted in this matter.”
The DEA was assisted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
The investigation remains ongoing.