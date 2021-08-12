HUNTINGTON — An Illinois man was sentenced Monday to 10 months in federal prison for sending a threatening message through social media to a West Virginia law enforcement officer, according to a release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Rodney Hanson, 37, sent a threatening Facebook message Jan. 8, 2019, to a law enforcement officer in Putnam County after a police-involved shooting. Hanson pleaded guilty in May to transmitting an interstate threatening communication.
Johnston commended the investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.
