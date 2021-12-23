BARBOURSVILLE — Everyone knows the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer pulling Santa in a sleigh, but what about Rudolph driving a truck with Santa’s camper hitched to the back?
That is just one of the many illuminated displays people can see during their drive around Barboursville Park, where the annual Village of Lights tour is available for viewing through Jan. 2. This year’s displays range from returning favorites to new pieces, including a 39-foot-long roller coaster.
The drive-thru tour of lights is open from 6 to 10 p.m. daily. Vehicles are asked to enter at the main entrance of the park and exit at the soccer complex on 4-H Camp Road. The route is one-way. Admission to the tour is free, but a different nonprofit organization from the community collects donations each weekend.
