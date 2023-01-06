The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- Leaders of the House and Senate promised impactful tax cuts for West Virginians and bold change in the Department of Health and Human Resources during panel discussions Friday at the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead at the Culture Center Theater.

Press Association Director Don Smith and his staff gathered 12 panelists, ranging from three leaders of the House and Senate to administrators in the state Department of Education, to speak to members of the media and answer questions on topics of particular interest heading into the regular session of the 86th West Virginia Legislature, set to begin Jan. 11.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

