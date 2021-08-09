County clerks and commissioners are anxiously waiting for the state Legislature’s redrawing of district lines with the COVID-19 pandemic factoring into an always contentious process.
Data from last year’s census will be released Thursday, the Census Bureau announced last week. The dump of the final set of census data is expected in early September, said West Virginia Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump IV, R-Morgan, co-chairman of the legislature’s Select Committee on Redistricting.
Those release dates are five months later than usual, putting lawmakers and election officials in a squeeze to redraw the state’s legislative districts, county magisterial districts and local precincts by January, then prepare to administer the 2022 election. Candidates can file for next year’s primaries starting Jan. 10.
“I am a little concerned, but we’re going to do the best we can with what we have to work with,” Trump said.
The Census Bureau “did tell us that they think that what they provide to us in mid-August is going to be the data we can work with and begin to draw the maps. I’m certainly hoping that’s the case.”
Census figures released in the spring showed West Virginia with the largest population loss among the nation’s 50 states at 3.2%. West Virginia is among seven states that will lose a congressional seat in the next tern, reducing its House delegation to two. That, along with a shift to single-member districts in the state House, brings added drama to the theater of redistricting here.
Election officials across the country are facing the same narrower time frame. Some states have delayed redistricting and early election deadlines, said Yurij Rudensky, redistricting counsel with the Democracy Center in the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.
“The important thing to remember, and as inconvenient as it may seem to adjust some of these deadlines and requirements, even if it’s just for this year only, is that redistricting is a process that happens once a decade,” Rudensky said. “Yes, there were unavoidable issues due to the pandemic, so the process can’t play out this time around as it has in decades past. But because these are going to be the districts that aren’t just in place in the 2022 election, but also in 2024, 2026, 2028 and even in 2030, it is worth taking the time to get it right and, in particular, to hear from the public and to be able to wrap that input into redistricting outcomes.”
Delayed deadlines are not being considered in West Virginia, said Chuck Flannery, deputy secretary of state and chief of staff for Secretary of State Mac Warner.
“We believe that we can get it done in the current frame,” Flannery said.
Trump and House Redistricting Co-Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral, began touring the state last month for a series of public hearings scheduled to continue through September.
Warner said he is confident the legislature and county clerks are prepared to work quickly and transparently.
“I think the legislature sees it as a mandate that they need to get this done prior to November, so everybody is prepared,” he said.
Trump, Flannery, and county clerks said they believe the legislature can approve new maps by the first week of November.
Rudensky warned of “the long-term impact, if the process is rushed, there isn’t public buy-in and the districts aren’t drawn in a way that gives communities their chance to secure the representation that they want and that they need. Because this is a once-in-a-decade process and because they courts are fairly limited in terms of what they can do after the fact, it’s really important to get things right in the first instance.”
Following a conference last month at the Bridgeport Conference Center at Charles Pointe, county clerks said their top concern was the tight schedule for the redistricting process and their subsequent work to correspond local precincts and other administrative work to those new boundaries while meeting notification and other requirements outlined in state law.
“Normally, by this time we would have the information in our hands and would be, at least on the county level, figuring out magisterial districts to match up with the delegate districts and so forth,” said Putnam County Commissioner Brian Wood, president of the West Virginia County Clerks Association.
“Every county is different,” Wood said. Smaller counties lack resources. Larger counties are more likely to have to change precincts for more voters during redistricting process.
Despite their name, magisterial districts aren’t used for magistrate races. Instead, they’re used for elections for county commissions, boards of education and county party executive committees, Wood explained.
Judicial elections, including magistrate races, are sorted into divisions based on which judicial officers’ terms are up, not by geographical boundaries.
In addition to cutting a congressional district, another massive shift is taking place in the squeezed time frame: The state House of Delegates will go from 67 districts, some with multiple members, to 100 single-member districts — meaning all districts will be served by a single representative — thanks to a state law passed in 2018.
Single-member districts are “generally preferred” because they lend to more localized representation with a broader spectrum of backgrounds, Rudensky said.
But, with the clock already ticking, the switch also ensures every county’s precinct maps will be altered under redistricting, Wood and Jackson County Clerk Cheryl Bright said.
Bright said she keeps a calendar on her desk listing every significant date — from election days and pre-election deadlines to county commission meeting schedules and publishing deadlines for local newspaper legal ads. It’s her for first go-round with redistricting. She was appointed to her post in 2015 and elected the following year to a six-year term.
She has contacted county 911 and Assessor’s Office officials to ensure the accuracy of her county map in preparation for anticipated precinct changes. Armed with her map and calendar, she said, she plans to get both in front of county commissioners quickly when the time comes.
“It’s just really all little pieces of a puzzle that we hope we can all get put into place at the right time,” Bright said. “I’m getting my game plan together.”