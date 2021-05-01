HUNTINGTON — Hundreds of bowls were on display Friday as groups worked together to help those in need.
Marshall University’s School of Art and Design and The Pottery Place hosted an in-person bowl sale as part of the 18th annual Empty Bowls fundraising pottery sale. Empty Bowls Live, which took place at the Pullman Square gazebo in downtown Huntington, gave people a chance to browse through art students’ creations and purchase their favorites.
Proceeds from the event will be given to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. Bowls cost $20 apiece, with each bowl sold providing 180 meals for those in need.
The traditional one-day, soup lunch event that is the usual format for this longstanding Marshall tradition was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but the pottery sale itself was rescued by The Pottery Place, whose owner, Marshall graduate Jessica Stone, offered to sell the bowls on her company website. The online sale was repeated this year throughout the month of April, but Friday’s in-person event aimed to boost sales.