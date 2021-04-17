The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Prospective students were able to tour campus, get information about their academic major and meet with faculty members during Marshall University’s in-person Green and White Day open house event Friday.

The signature recruitment and admissions event also gave prospective students the chance to tour a residence hall and learn about additional resources available to students on campus. Students even had access to an exclusive information session where they received guidance relative to financial aid and completing the enrollment process.

Registration was required, and Marshall University followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, to keep guests safe.

The open house event continues Saturday, April 17.

