Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


FRANKFORT, Ky. — People can make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance (UI) services that are offered to assist Kentuckians while ensuring the safety of those needing assistance and limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In-person UI assistance is available to claimants by appointment only on June 30 in Grayson near Ashland and Owensboro during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Kentucky Community & Technical College System will be hosting the events at the following locations:

  • Ashland Community and Technical College, Technology Drive Campus, Rocky Adkins Pavilion, 902 Technology Drive, Grayson, Kentucky.
  • Owensboro Community and Technical College, Technical Building, 4800 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky.

Claimants must bring two forms of identification.

Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and going to the “In-Person UI Services” View Services button. Call 502-564-2900 for more information.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.