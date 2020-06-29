FRANKFORT, Ky. — People can make appointments for in-person unemployment insurance (UI) services that are offered to assist Kentuckians while ensuring the safety of those needing assistance and limiting the spread of COVID-19.
In-person UI assistance is available to claimants by appointment only on June 30 in Grayson near Ashland and Owensboro during the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Kentucky Community & Technical College System will be hosting the events at the following locations:
- Ashland Community and Technical College, Technology Drive Campus, Rocky Adkins Pavilion, 902 Technology Drive, Grayson, Kentucky.
- Owensboro Community and Technical College, Technical Building, 4800 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky.
Claimants must bring two forms of identification.
Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov and going to the “In-Person UI Services” View Services button. Call 502-564-2900 for more information.