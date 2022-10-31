SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Burlington Elementary School students are learning life skills by playing video games, and they received an in-school greenhouse to use some of their skills in the real world.
Burlington Elementary’s third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students have been playing Heroes League, a virtual reality game where children can learn academic, social, emotional and economic skills.
On Wednesday, the game’s creator, Scott Dow, visited the school to present the first Classroom Greenhouse for the students, to bring their virtual world into the real world.
“The kids are able to do some physical, greenhouse activities like planting seeds, growing them, messing with dirt and water in real life,” Dow said. “But the real interesting thing is, there’s a camera, and this is connected to the game.”
The students will control the camera to watch over the plants as they grow, and they will have access to temperature, humidity and other factors while they are playing the game.
Dow said Burlington Elementary is the first school to get a greenhouse, but since the game is played by students throughout the country, Heroes League plans to add more greenhouses to schools in the future.
The students learn 20 skills while playing Heroes League with superheroes that help guide them through situations, Dow said. The skills students practice range from communication and confidence to civics and financial literacy.
Dow said through data collection in other Ohio schools, students who spend more time playing Heroes League have performed better on state tests.
Though this is the first year Burlington Elementary has had students play Heroes League and they have not been tested yet, Principal David Ashworth said he is already seeing progress in other ways.
“The quickest change that I’ve seen from it is some of my students who aren’t as socially connected,” he said. “They get into the game, they get socially connected because they are able to talk and make friends, and then it shows in real life. So what happens virtually comes out in the real world.”
Ashworth said he hopes the indoor greenhouse is just the beginning of expanding the agriculture opportunities for students at Burlington, and he hopes to see gardens and chicken coops the students will help maintain in the future.
Fifth-graders James Cochran and Tyson Woods said they are excited to start planting in the school’s greenhouse. Cochran said it will be cool to see the plants in the game and what missions there are, because missions and working with others are his favorite parts.
“The objective is to do missions, and it helps you learn about life choices,” Cochran said. “My favorite part is being able to talk to people and the missions.”
Dow said children are learning different ways now, and with Heroes League, they are learning skills that keep them going in their virtual games that can also be used as they grow up.
“These kids are moving into a world that’s a little different than the world that we’re used to. It’s a world that’s an integration of real and virtual worlds. So what they’re learning is the skills to survive and thrive in the world that is virtual and real,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
