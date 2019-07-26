HUNTINGTON - Opioid overdose deaths skyrocketed as prescriptions for opioid pain pills increased to five western West Virginia counties over a seven-year period, according to data released this month as part of litigation against drug makers and distributors.
More than 148 million pills were shipped to those five counties - Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne - from 2006 to 2012, according to data kept by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Opioid overdose rates in Mason and Wayne counties about tripled when comparing average rates from 2008-12 and 2013-17. The numbers nearly doubled in Kanawha and Putnam counties, and the number jumped 1 1/2 times in Lincoln County.
Overall, West Virginia saw an average opioid overdose mortality rate of 34.4 per 100,000 population during the 2008-12 period. The number jumped to 56 from 2013-17.
For the Appalachian region - which includes 13 states stretching from New York to Mississippi - the average was 25 from 2008-12 and 36.7 between 2013 and 2017. For the entire United States, it jumped from 18 to 23.
The data came from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System (ARCOS) and was released to HD Media, which owns The Herald-Dispatch and Charleston Gazette-Mail, and to The Washington Post this month after a year-long battle in which the drug companies and DEA wanted to keep the data out of the public eye.
ARCOS is a DEA database that compiles transactions made by drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
The data had been turned over last year to plaintiff attorneys in more than 1,800 cases alleging the drug firms caused the opioid epidemic by flooding communities with opioid pain pills before slowing down the pill flow and allegedly starting the opioid epidemic currently plaguing the country.
Those who are addicted to prescription opioid painkillers are 40 times more likely to become addicted to heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the reduction in the amount of pills available caused those struggling with substance use disorder to turn to illegal drugs, the attorneys say.
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing those federal cases, has released data collected from 2006 to the end of 2012 and could release more recent data after hearing arguments from both sides at a later date. He had previously blocked all data from being released, but the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said his previous ruling had been an abuse of power.
According to the CDC, opioid prescriptions per capita increased 7.3% from 2007-12, and health care providers wrote 259 million prescriptions for opioid pain medication in 2012. It's estimated that 11% of adults experience daily pain, the CDC said.
More than 853 million hydrocodone and oxycodone opioid pain pills were dispensed in West Virginia from 2006-12. With a population of about 1.8 million, that amounts to about 67 pills per West Virginian per year.
Of the 148 million pills shipped to Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties, 67.8 million (46%) were manufactured by SpecGx. Cardinal Health distributed nearly a quarter of the pills - 32.7 million - while Fruth pharmacies sold 17 million (11%) of the pills at five of its stores. Rite Aid distributed 11.7 million (8%) at five of its stores.
Lynne M. Fruth, president and chairwoman of the board of Fruth Pharmacy, declined to comment Wednesday on the data. Some of its stores have been among the leading dispensers of the prescription drugs in some other counties, too, according to the ARCOS data. The pharmacy chain has not been accused of any wrongdoing and is not named in any of the federal lawsuits as of July 2019.
Fruth Pharmacy has been involved in the drug recovery community for years, offering naloxone training, being the first in the state to remove pseudoephedrine - a key ingredient in meth - off its shelves in 2013 and giving scholarships to participants in drug recovery programs, among other things.
Chris Krese, spokesman for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS), cautioned readers in making conclusions from the ARCOS data about the role that pharmacies play.
"It does not lend itself to clear interpretations, and it is leading to some incorrect conclusions that are harmful to entire communities," he said. "Pharmacies have a long-standing and ongoing commitment to working as part of the solution to opioid abuse and addiction."
NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson said in a news release that pharmacies are a crucial part in resolving opioid abuse and make important decisions every day about patient care.
"Pharmacies' work in this area includes compliance programs; drug disposal; patient education; security initiatives; fostering naloxone access; stopping illegal online drug-sellers and rogue clinics; philanthropic programs; and more," he said.
Of the five counties examined in this story, Mason County has the highest average of pills per citizen per year at 82, with a total number of about 15.5 million pills being sent to about 26,800 residents. Mason County had a deadly overdose rate average of 65.5 per 100,000 population between 2013 and 2017, up from an average of about 23 from 2008-12.
About 90.3 million prescription pain pills were sent to Kanawha County, which has a population of about 180,600. That equates to about 71 pills per person per year. That county's fatal overdose rate average jumped from 34 in the 2008-12 period to an average of 67 from 2013-17.
Lincoln County - population of about 20,800 - saw nearly 9 million prescription opioid pills shipped to the county, amounting to about 60 pills per person per year.
Between 2011 and 2014, Lincoln County had the state's second-highest rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome, a group of conditions caused when a baby withdraws from certain drugs, with 51 cases per 1,000 hospital births. Its average overdose death rate per 100,000 population jumped from 53 from 2008-12 to 75 between 2013 and 2017.
During those seven years, 13.7 million pills were shipped to Wayne County - population of about 40,200 - or about 48 per person per year. Wayne County saw its average overdose rate per 100,000 population triple from 34 between 2008 and 2012 to 105 between 2013 and 2017.
In seven years, about 19.5 million pills were shipped to Putnam County - population of 56,800 - or 49 pills per person per year. Putnam County's average opioid overdose death rate per 100,000 was 44 between 2013 and 2017, a jump from 23 between 2008 and 2012.
