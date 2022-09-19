Editor’s note: This is an installment in a series of articles highlighting resources in the Huntington area dedicated to ending the opioid crisis as part of National Recovery Month. National Recovery Month was started in 1989 to bring awareness to the crisis and efforts to combat it.
HUNTINGTON — An initiative through Marshall Health is helping individuals in recovery re-enter the workforce one step at a time.
Since 2019, the Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment initiative has helped people in recovery in 12 counties in southwestern West Virginia re-enter the workforce by providing a career readiness assessment, educational placement, training and placement assistance, and more.
As of the end of July 2022, the organization has had more than 1,000 enrollees, 436 of whom have gained employment. Last year, participants had an average wage of $11.58, above minimum wage.
CORE also works with and serves 420 businesses in the 12-county region. Several partners, treatment providers and more make referrals to the program.
The education level of CORE participants ranges from people without high school diplomas to people with doctoral degrees. Whatever their past, Ashley Shaw, director of the initiative, which works under Marshall Health, said the CORE team is committed to helping see the future.
“We don’t spend a lot of time focusing on their past,” she said. “It’s really about ‘this is where you are today, but we want to help you get to a brighter tomorrow.’ ”
CORE is funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission and Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. It received its first funding in September 2018 and became operational in July 2019.
It covers 12 counties, split in three regions, including Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell. Shaw said each region has employment specialists who work with people in recovery one-on-one to get them back to work.
“A good way to kind of look at it is the participant is the driver,” she said. “They can make decisions on how we proceed, where they want to look for work and where they want us to assist them. We are sort of the guardrail, so we just kind of keep them from going off the edge.”
There are four pillars of the CORE model — participant engagement, employer engagement, community resource agency and social enterprise development — it follows to build employment opportunities.
The first pillar is participant engagement, during which enrollees go through a comprehensive intake process to help the specialists nail down their skill set, career interest and work history.
The specialist will work with the individual to create a job development plan to set a course of action and set goals the individual wants to accomplish.
The specialists are like occupational coaches, Shaw said. They do everything from resume writing, interview preparation, mock interviews, to setting up professional emails or social media pages. If the enrollee wants, the specialists will advocate to employers on their behalf, as well.
“The employment specialists say that they notice the most impact when they get a resume,” she said. “Our staff helped them create a resume and when they see their skills and the things that they have done on paper, they really start to see they do have value.”
Once a participant gains employment, CORE tracks them for 90 days.
The second pillar is employer engagement. Shaw said a large part of how individuals are placed is based on CORE’s relationship with businesses and agencies in the community.
“We really try to learn about different industries and what employers need within the community,” she said. “It really sort of establishes ‘how can we help. How could our folks assist you?’ ”
On the flipside, CORE provides education and training to employers to create recovery supportive environments.
“Employers sometimes (are) a little bit nervous over and reluctant to hiring folks who are in recovery, not realizing that they probably have a labor force they’re currently working with who may already be struggling with substance use disorder,” she said.
Through their education, CORE helps employers create policies and procedures that create a workspace supportive of those in recovery. With that comes a culture of safety and wellness, Shaw said.
CORE partnered with the West Virginia State Chamber of Commerce to create a toolkit surrounding building a drug responsible workplace. The kit has six modules, about 20-minutes long each, which explains the disease of addiction and what policies could help make a workspace supportive of people in recovery.
Shaw said since implementing the toolkit’s advice, one business owner said they have not had issues finding employees, and other business owners are coming to the business for advice.
“She said the toolkit was really helpful for her organization because it really helped her piece to piece together, step by step what she needed,” she said.
The third pillar is a community resource agency that helps enrollees navigate the complex world.
“If there’s a barrier that CORE can’t address, we try to identify organizations within the community who can address those things,” she said. “And then we refer the individual to that agency for additional assistance.”
Shaw said some enrollees find it difficult to find work due to their criminal history, living rurally or other reasons, which makes the fourth pillar — social enterprise development — important.
CORE has supported a couple partners in developing or expanding their businesses to include some type of social enterprise that hires people in recovery. One of those programs was Recovery Point’s Routes to Recovery, which helps provide transportation for individuals in recovery.
While promising in its first few years of work, CORE sees uphill battles as it looks to the future.
A big challenge Shaw sees is bridging the gap between CORE and employers. Breaking down the negative stigma the community has against people with substance use disorder is also a challenge.
“I think a large part of that really helps when the employer and folks like CORE can sit and have conversations,” she said. “Meaningful conversations, like ‘what are your concerns’ and ‘how can we mitigate those’, or ‘what’s reasonable and what’s not reasonable for your organization.’ ”
The greatest barrier she sees for enrollees is access to transportation or adequate broadband.
Last week it was announced CORE will also benefit from a $500,000 grant awarded to Mountain Health Network to help develop programs to get people in recovery back into the workforce. The grant will help CORE expand its resources, as well as offer services in Putnam County.