HUNTINGTON — The momentum of a new year — either from a fresh start or a re-invigoration after the pause of the holidays — can help launch something new or propel something forward.
In many instances, Tri-State residents have turned their eyes to long-awaited developments, such as a promised baseball stadium, road improvements, or economic engines, with a cautious optimism.
In these or other cases, leaders may have been working diligently behind the scenes for more than the last 12 months, waiting for either the timing, finances or levels of support to be right prior to hitting “start.”
Here is a list of developing issues, projects and ongoing news stories to keep an eye on in the New Year:
Several sewer, flooding projects to launch in 2020
The New Year may be one of momentum for the Huntington Sanitary Board, which launched several projects in 2019 designed to alleviate flooding and other issues around the city.
In early December, Huntington City Council members approved a sewer revenue bond anticipation note for the Water Quality Board, which will help fund $6.2 million in projects.
As part of those projects, the city has awarded a $1.9 million contract to Tribute Contracting & Consultants to build pump stations near 8th and 10th streets. They will pump storm water away from the wastewater system and into storm water lines on the city’s Southside neighborhood, which are under capacity.
It will also spend $2.4 million to clean out an interceptor line. The line carries about 80% of the city’s wastewater and has not been cleaned since it went online in 1958.
Another project that is expected to reduce flooding in the city’s Highlawn neighborhood is the installation of a backflow stopper on outfall lines near the pump station at 5th Avenue and the Guyandotte River. The contract for that work has been awarded to Tribute Contracting and Consultants.
Funding for the projects has already been secured. Most of it comes from a three-step sewer rate increase implemented in February 2017, December 2017 and December 2018. Those increases raised sewer rates overall by 57%.
Coal production declines to continue, according to forecast
In July, Milton-based Revelation Energy, the nation’s sixth largest coal producer, filed for bankruptcy protection, citing at least $500 million owed in liabilities and the inability to make payroll for its more than 1,100 employees.
The company and its affiliate Blackjewel LLC is “entering Chapter 11 with insufficient cash to operate their businesses” and “needs additional liquidity, in addition to the cash flow from operations, to fund and operate their business,” according to documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
The companies, owned by philanthropist and executive Jeff Hoops, operate surface mining operations, deep mine operations and loadout facilities in eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia, western Virginia and northeastern Wyoming.
In October, Ohio-based Murray Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.
Murray Energy’s move was necessary to access liquidity and best position it for long-term success, said former CEO Robert Murray. The company’s operations span Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia, as well as Colombia, South America.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) continued to report throughout the year lower coal production when compared to 2018. The EIA forecasted continuing declines through 2040.
Work to begin in earnest on Marshall baseball stadium
At the tail-end of 2019, crews began demolishing the few buildings situated at the site of the future Marshall University baseball stadium. Official groundbreaking is expected in March, with a completion date estimated for March 2021.
The 3,000-seat stadium, which can be expanded to 3,500 seats for postseason play, will feature three levels, artificial turf, two full-size batting cages, three locker rooms, a team lounge, an indoor and outdoor club level with box suites, and an open and transparent concourse. The ballpark will be located along 5th Avenue just east of Joan C. Edwards Stadium at the site of the former Flint Group Pigments property. The university purchased the land from the Huntington Municipal Development Authority for a total cost of $468,000.
The $22 million stadium, along with the land, is being funded by donations raised by the athletic department.
Plans continue for revitalization of Highlawn brownfields
Discussions are expected to continue this year for the future of the former ACF Industries complex.
The property, located along the north and south sides of 3rd Avenue near 24th Street, is central to a plan to remake that area and surrounding properties into the Huntington Brownfields Innovation Zone, or H-BIZ.
This was a key component of a plan Huntington leaders submitted to the America’s Best Communities competition, winning a $3 million grand prize in April 2017 to help make it a reality.
HMDA members agreed to purchase the 42-acre ACF property for $3.12 million in June.
Huntington Municipal Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Burns previously said there are several interested buyers in the ACF property, but did not reveal who those parties may be.
Whatever goes into the old ACF property, it is expected to complement Marshall University’s planned 3,500-seat baseball stadium, Burns said. That stadium is being built along 8 acres of the former Flint Group Pigments property along the north side of 5th Avenue at 24th Street.
Burns said HMDA’s architect for the ACF property is working with architects for the planned baseball stadium to ensure there is “connectivity” between the two separate developments.
Meanwhile, HMDA still has options to purchase the nearby McGinnis and Ingram Barge industrial sites, which were also key to the America’s Best Communities competition.
Pedestrian improvements expected for Hal Greer Boulevard
Work to make Hal Greer Boulevard safer for pedestrians is expected to kick off in 2020, including the installation of a “danish crossing” near Columbia Avenue and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Another project will install new light fixtures along Hal Greer from Washington Boulevard to 3rd Avenue.
A Danish crossing is essentially a pedestrian refuge in the roadway. It will be placed in the center turn lane and allow pedestrians to cross half of the roadway and wait in a safe place before crossing the rest of the road.
In July, the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission approved approximately $1.7 million in funding for the two projects. The crossing project recently wrapped up its environmental and design phase, with construction estimated to cost around $825,000. The planning commission is using funds for the project that come from the federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program.
The new lighting project is expected to cost $950,000, a portion of which will come from federal funds with a match from the city of Huntington. During a recent Huntington City Council meeting, council members approved a resolution to pursue a federal grant, which will begin a design phase for the proposed lighting project.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said lighting improvements along Hal Greer have been a longtime goal of his administration.
Braidy Industries says mill in Ashland remains on schedule
Despite what some skeptics believe, Braidy Industries said in 2019 it remains on schedule to meet its anticipated target of bringing its new aluminum rolling mill at EastPark Industrial Center in Ashland to full commercial operation in 2021.
The company broke ground on the proposed mill in June 2018. The company came under fire in July when it was reported it was in danger of losing a large investment with Russian company Russal if it did not raise $300 million in equity within four months.
Company officials said the report was not accurate and it had raised the $300 million, including another $1 million through a crowdfunding offering to main street investors.
In October, the company released a new economic report focused on Braidy’s potential impact as an employer within Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio.
According to the report, estimated annual output in West Virginia would be $238.3 million and $153 million in Ohio. It also reported estimated annual total earnings in West Virginia at $185.3 million and $205.1 million in Ohio.The report stated that West Virginia will experience 61% of the non-Kentucky economic output impact of Braidy and Ohio will experience approximately 39% of it. It also said that 52% of the economic impact of non-Kentucky jobs will occur in West Virginia, while 48% will be in Ohio.
The report claims that nearly one in every six jobs in Wayne County will be tied to Braidy, as well as one in every seven jobs in Lawrence County, Ohio.
This Tri-State economic impact report supplements a previous economic study released in April 2019 on Braidy’s impact on the Commonwealth of Kentucky. That report found that Braidy will spark $2.8 billion in economic growth in Kentucky and $1.54 billion within the six-county Eastern Kentucky region from construction through the first year of production in 2021.
I-64 in Barboursville to be expanded
Before the 2019 holiday shopping season, crews with the Department of Transportation laid cones and shifted lanes in anticipation of the Interstate 64 widening project from Merritts Creek to the Huntington Mall. Phase one of the $71 million project will begin in earnest in the new year, with crews hoping to complete a median to divert traffic before spring.
The project will expand the 2.5 miles of road from four to up to eight lanes and replace five bridges.
Opioid trials may get underway soon
A Cleveland-based federal judge is expected to send a case alleging drug firms fueled the drug epidemic in the Tri-State area back to Huntington to be decided by a local jury, or by settlement.
Cabell County and Huntington are now preparing for trial and could be the first of more than 3,000 cases to go to trial in the country. Huntington-based attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. says while they are working toward settlement, he will seek $500 million from three of the main drug firms during settlement talks prior the trial starting.
The lawsuits argue that manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers breached their duty to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates coming into the states over the past several years — a duty the lawsuits claim companies have under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.
Charter schools could begin forming
Charter schools must apply to the county Board of Education by August if they would like to open in 2021 — the first year charter schools will be allowed in West Virginia. Other than during state takeovers — when the unelected state Board of Education can approve charters in a county and convert public schools into charters — elected county school board members will get to approve or deny applications to create charters. However, the process to accept or deny is complicated, and something school boards will continue discussing up until the deadline.
Economic potential for industrial hemp expected to continue
The economic potential for industrial hemp and its products such as CBD, one of the more than 100 phyto-cannabinoids in the hemp plant, continue to be significant. The Hemp Business Journal forecasted hemp product sales to exceed $1 billion in 2019, and the Congressional Research Service cites projections that CBD products alone could exceed $1.3 billion by 2022.
According to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), industrial hemp farmers in West Virginia more than quadrupled crop production in 2019 compared to the previous year.
Building on the success of 2019, the number of applicants for the 2020 growing season has more than doubled. As of Oct. 1, 2019, 407 applications have been submitted for approval to the WVDA industrial hemp program, and this number was expected to increase as final submissions came into the department.
In Kentucky, approximately a thousand farmers were growing hemp in 2019, up from around 200 in 2018. In 2019, there were over 200 hemp companies and growing, Kentucky officials reported, compared with 70 in 2018.
Kentucky expected over $100 million in Kentucky-grown, Kentuck-processed hemp sales and said those numbers were expected to increase again in 2020.
In Ohio in 2019, the first step toward legalizing hemp in Ohio was taken. Senate Bill 57 was signed into law, decriminalizing hemp and paving the way for the development of the new industry.
In August, the first hemp plants were planted on the Ohio Agriculture Department’s campus. The 100 hemp plants came to Ohio thanks to Acela, a Kentucky company who brought its equipment and expertise.
On Dec. 20, 2018, President Donald Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill, which included a provision to legalize the commercial cultivation of industrial hemp. The bill removed industrial hemp from the list of federally controlled substances while clarifying industrial hemp producers may participate in United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs.
Heartland Intermodal Gateway future at stake
What was once promised to be an economic boon for Wayne County and the surrounding areas now sits empty as state officials prepare to auction off the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility in Prichard.
The $32 million project has failed to live up to its potential, prompting the move. Originally voted on in July 2019, the West Virginia Department of Transportation granted extra time for local officials to find a suitor interested in operating the facility via lease, but informed the legislature in December that it would move forward with a sale by auction, likely in the first quarter of 2020.
The facility opened in 2015.
Alleged attacker in GD Ritzy beating to be tried
Aaron Rafeal Ingram, 49, who is accused of attempted murder in the May 1, 2018, attack of David Sidney “Sid” Torlone, the then-owner of the restaurant G.D. Ritzy’s, located in the 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington, is scheduled to go to trial March 31, 2020.
Ingram allegedly used a piece of wire or cord to strangle Torlone before he allegedly took a large metal object and struck Torlone in the head four times. Employees of the store have testified Ingram may have been attempting to recover an IOU note signed to Torlone in the days before the attack.
Beech Fork Lodge feasibility still being debated
The long-discussed construction of a lodge at Beech Fork State Park is closer than it has ever been but still a distant idea. Following a third and final public meeting wrapped around a feasibility study on the proposed Beech Fork Lodge, Wayne County officials fear they will be left with no plans for development after researchers determined the attraction would not see a positive cash flow until its fifth year of operation. Local officials continue to push for the lodge’s construction but believe it will take stronger support from the governor in order for their dream to become a reality.
Health department to finalize vaping ban
First thing on the agenda for the Cabell Huntington Health Department Board of Health in the new year will be to finalize a ban on electronic cigarette use in public spaces. In December, the board voted to move forward with a regulation modeled after the Clean Indoor Air Regulation, which bans smoking products like cigarettes, cigars or pipes in public places including bars and restaurants. The new regulation would similarly ban the use of e-cigarettes, or vapes.
Pending any public comment, the board will vote on the regulation in January.
Marshall Health building new parking garage near hospital
Marshall Health will begin construction on a new parking garage to help alleviate parking issues from the growing health sciences campus along Hal Greer Boulevard. The parking structure will be located in the 1200 block of 15th Street, between Charleston and Columbia avenues at the Erma Byrd Center. It will have four levels with 700-plus parking spots.
Work to begin on new MU facilities
Marshall University will begin working to build the infrastructure needed for the new School of Aviation. Current plans call for an 8,900-square-foot building for Marshall’s aviation school at Yeager Airport in Charleston, scheduled to open in the fall of 2021 at a site between the general aviation area and the 130th Airlift Wing’s flight operations area. Construction is expected to begin this summer.
The university also is conducting a feasibility study to build a residence hall on the South Charleston campus for students in the new school.
Manhunt suspect scheduled to go to trial
A 2020 trial date is expected to occur for Jeremy Dale Bartram, 30. He was charged after a nearly week-long manhunt from June 20-26, 2018, after he allegedly appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, along Williamsburg Drive in Barboursville and started firing several rounds into her home, injuring three people. Bartram is also accused of shooting at two officers as they searched for him in the days following the original incident.
Genoa and Dunlow consolidation paused
Genoa and Dunlow elementaries will remain open for at least one more year after a proposal to consolidate Wayne County’s two smallest schools failed to receive the needed support.
A proposal to move forward to a final vote died after it did not receive secondary support. Genoa and Dunlow are the two smallest schools in the Wayne school district with enrollment numbers of 71 and 58, respectively.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the topic could resurface in the future and the closure process would start from the beginning, which could happen as soon as 2020.