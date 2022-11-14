The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Maribeth Anderson, a resident and native of Huntington, assumed her role as president of GO-WV after the election of new board of directors member and executive committee officers for the next two years during a summer meeting in early August.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The inaugural Alys Smith Symposium on Women Professionals will feature the president of the West Virginia Gas and Oil Association, Maribeth Anderson, according to a news release. Anderson is a 1992 graduate of Marshall University and leads one of the most prominent groups in the state.

The inaugural symposium of female leaders of industry will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center. A panel discussion, by women that are leading the way in industries like investment, marketing, management and entrepreneurship throughout the region and state, will follow Anderson’s keynote address.

