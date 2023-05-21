Black Business Expo organizer David Wade, center, joins vendors Mitzi Lewis, left, Eva Foster, second from left, Keith Shook, right, and Diamyn Miller, second from right, for an event planning meeting on Friday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Black-owned businesses will get a chance to showcase products and services, network and to show their pride at the inaugural Black Business Expo in Huntington next month.
The all-day event begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 10, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in the Fairfield West community in Huntington and will feature vendor booths, music, food and inflatables for children and other activities.
The event was the brainchild of David Wade of Grind Hard Entertainment, and his fiancée, Eva Foster, owner of Candles by Eva in Huntington.
“Candles by Eva has been in business for about a year and has been successful,” Wade said. “My entertainment business has also been successful, and we wanted to do something to uplift other Black entrepreneurs and encourage everyone to support Black-owned businesses because it’s important. They are the backbones in many communities. This is an opportunity for everyone to encourage each other in business, network and have a fun time doing it.”
At the event, customers can shop to their hearts’ content, meeting face to face with business owners instead of the impersonal experience of ordering online.
Huntington native Diamyn Miller, 20, a student at North Carolina A&T State University, owns Worthwhile Cosmetics in Greensboro, North Carolina, and is back home so she can participate in the expo.
“I feel like it gives me an exposure in West Virginia because I have exposure Greensboro and Charlotte, but I wanted to come back to my hometown to tell everyone about my brand,” she said.
Miller said she started the Worthwhile Cosmetics brand roughly three years ago when she was 17 years old.
“The first year of COVID is when I launched my business,” she said. “I wanted to divert my attention away from the negative impact the world was having on me. So I came up with ‘Butterfly Lips.’ I believed that this was a way to keep myself busy and acknowledge all the positive things it could do for women at the time. I changed my brand name to Worthwhile Cosmetics when I rebranded because it has a brighter vision on the future I want for my business.”
Today, Worthwhile Cosmetics sells lip glosses, lip scrubs, lip balms, body shimmer oil and body scrubs.
“Now I have a new product that’s coming out on June 10 for the expo, which is lip liners,” Miller said. “All my things are cruelty free and 100% natural.”
Wade says he plans to make the expo an annual event.
“We want to do this every year,” he said. “We need to encourage more Black businesses and more young Black entrepreneurs, so that’s what this expo is all about. We want to bring the community together to support, encourage, network and vendors the chance to show their products and services. We are hoping everyone will come out and show their support for Black businesses in the community.”
Wade said there is still time for vendors to sign up for the event by calling him at 304-617-8418.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
