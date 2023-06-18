The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Ohio University Southern hosted the inaugural Culture & Heritage Festival in Ironton on Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19 each year to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

The festival is part of the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative, which celebrates the history of the Underground Railroad in Appalachian communities.

