ABOVE: Faith Fountain, of Ashland, left, and Robin Nash, of Huntington, dance as Honey Dipped performs during the inaugural Culture & Heritage Festival on Saturday in Ironton. RIGHT: Sayyid Ji’eong, 6, of Ashland, works on making crafts from Third and Center as Ohio University Southern and Ironton conduct the inaugural Culture & Heritage Festival on Saturday in Ironton.
Sayyid Ji’eong, 6, of Ashland, works on making crafts from Third and Center as Ohio University Southern and Ironton conduct the inaugural Culture & Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Ironton.
Artist Jessica Oden-Wynne, of Chaotic Art by Jess and Mel, creates a new piece as Ohio University Southern and Ironton conduct the inaugural Culture & Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Ironton.
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern hosted the inaugural Culture & Heritage Festival in Ironton on Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19 each year to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.
The festival is part of the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative, which celebrates the history of the Underground Railroad in Appalachian communities.
