Callie Thacker, left, draws Karsyn Conaway, center, and Emily Yanok during Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders inaugural “Mandi-Ball” on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders hosted its inaugural “Mandi-Ball” (a play on the word “mandible”), Saturday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.
The ball featured heavy hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails, dancing and trivia and raised money to increase student scholarships for the program.
Organizers said the event gave current students, alumni and community members the opportunity to reconnect, reminisce, advocate and network while helping set up the next generation of speech pathologists for success while receiving their education.
