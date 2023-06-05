Panelist Brooklyn Johnson, of Huntington, responds to a questions from the audience members during Marshall University's Youth Empowerment Summit on Monday, June 5, 2023, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Panelist JR Ash, of Huntington, responds to a question from an audience member during Marshall University's Youth Empowerment Summit on Monday, June 5, 2023, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — More than 120 people are participating in Marshall University’s inaugural Youth Empowerment Summit this week.
High school students, college students, adults who work with youth and some middle school students attended trainings in the Memorial Student Center on Monday, the first day of Marshall’s two-day inaugural Youth Empowerment Summit.
