HUNTINGTON — Huntington Sanitary Board customers could see a sewer rate increase approved sometime this year.
In his 2022 State of the City Address, Mayor Steve Williams told City Council members to expect a proposed rate increase to come before them sometime this year. He said the city’s sewer rates were so low that the City of Huntington is ineligible to receive state or federal funding.
“In order to successfully enter the door to receive the first dime of federal support, we will have to increase our sewer rates,” the mayor said. “We haven’t determined what that schedule will look like.”
Brian Bracey, the executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, said to get the best interest rates on the funding to fix problems with aging infrastructure, the sewer rates would have to increase. How much that increase could be is still to be determined.
The funds are in the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which is under the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Bracey said. Projects are referred to the fund after the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council reviews a utility’s proposal. The program offers loans to local government agencies with an interest rate. The loans must be earmarked for specific projects.
An entity’s funding is determined by comparing its sewer rates with its household income, Bracey said. With a higher sewer rate against the median house income, a lower interest rate that can be paid over a longer stretch of time is possible, he said.
Huntington’s sewer rate is about 1.10% of its median household income. To receive the funding with a low interest rate, that number would need to be higher, possibly around 1.5% or 2%.
“The only way we will be able to address the sanitary and stormwater issues is to take advantage of federal grants that are available to every city, county and state across the nation,” Williams said in his address Monday. “That means we will have to address our rates to become eligible for federal support.”
Bracey said he expected a proposed rate increase to come before City Council this summer.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.